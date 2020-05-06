TikTok Has Launched Its PSA Directed By Anurag Basu To Curb The Spread Of Misinformation

TikTok’s #MatKarForward Featuring Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

In today’s times, when misinformation and inaccurate news is uncontrollable, as responsible netizens, we all need to be extremely cautious with what we create and share online. Fake news is harmful, which not only makes us ill-informed but also erodes trust and impacts many communities. Social media platform TikTok has launched its Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled #MatKarForward to help raise awareness and sensitivity among the digital community around the creation and floating of misinformation on online platforms

Helmed by ace director Anurag Basu, the PSA stars Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon who have joined hands with TikTok to lend their support in spreading the #MatKarForward message. The PSA urges netizens to substantiate and verify the details of any message from credible sources before sharing it with others.

The PSA was shot by the cast at their respected homes and was edited by the director.

Have a look at the video here:

Expressing his views on the initiative, Virat Kohli said—

We live in an era where anyone with a smartphone can create and share information. As responsible citizens we must verify facts before sending it to others. #MatKarForward is a step towards encouraging the users to minimize the spread of misinformation on the internet. I support this initiative by TikTok and I am sure that it will be a wake-up call for the people to do their bit and make this world a better place for everyone.

While Ayushmann Khurana expressed—

As responsible netizens who are constantly bombarded with information, we should have our guard up at all times given the amount of fake news/information that is being directed at us. We should double check before hitting forward because we all have the power to put a stop to malicious information that intends to tear down our society. TikTok’s #MatKarForward is an effort to discourage internet users across the country so that they think twice before sharing any and every piece of information.”

Sara Ali Khan also stated—

I believe sharing of misleading content is as dangerous as creating it. I am proud to be a part of TikTok’s #MatKarForward initiative to raise awareness around spreading of misleading misinformation.

While Kriti Sanon’s words read—

No matter how interesting a forwarded controversial video seems, #MatKarForward urges content platform users to always check for its authenticity before believing it, let alone sharing such a piece of content. I hope TikTok’s effort in this direction will urge the users to give an extra thought before sharing and creating misinformation.

The users of Tik Tok can participate too by pledging support to this initiative by sharing videos with a specially created and animated in-app #MatKarForward sticker.