TikTok Just Discovered A Hilarious Wardrobe Mistake On “Gossip Girl” And Now It’s Going Viral
A TikTok user was recently watching Gossip Girl when she caught Blake Lively making a hilarious wardrobe mistake — and her video evidence of the fail is now going viral.
“Okay, I’m watching Gossip Girl, and here’s Serena standing up,” TikTok user @skyehanamaikai says in the clip.
“She looks great. There it is again. She looks good.”
“But then…she’s wearing sweatpants,” @skyehanamaikai says through fits of giggles. In her caption, she notes that this mistake happens in Season 6, Episode 4 of the series.
And sure enough…Blake Lively is definitely wearing some comfy-ass drawstring sweatpants halfway through that scene. Oops.
The most likely explanation is that Blake Lively didn’t realize the lower half of her body was going to be in the shot, and was maybe cold on set — although Blake herself has yet to respond to the video.
On TikTok, the clip is now going viral, amassing 7 million views in just a few days. People think it’s pretty darn funny.
Let’s be honest, this is all of us on Zoom calls these days. Fancy on the top, sweatpants on the bottom. It’s a whole 2020 mood!
You can check out the hilarious mistake below. XOXO, Gossip Girl.
