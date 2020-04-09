TikTok to provide $1M aide to PH Medical Frontliners





In this challenging time as the Philippines battles against

COVID-19, TikTok has pledged to donate 1 million US dollars to the

Philippine General Hospital

Medical Foundation, Inc. (PGHMFI).

Through PGHMFI, a non-profit organization that is a major

partner of the Philippine General Hospital, the donated fund can

enable the health care professionals to gain access to essential

protective gear and equipment and will also go towards providing

hardship relief for health care workers. The foundation stands as a

conduit of donations from individuals, corporations, and other

foundations, helping the Philippine General Hospital achieve its

mission of providing excellent health care for its patients,

particularly the indigent.

“Nothing’s as priceless as a community that comes

together in times of crisis and does their part to battle against

it. PGHMFI greatly appreciates the enormous support from TikTok,

which will help us secure PPEs and essential supplies to the front

line health care professionals of PGH. This is truly a big help as

the PGH continues to fulfill its role as a government-designated

COVID-19 hospital. With coordinated efforts, we believe we can

prevent a greater outbreak, save more lives and start

healing,” said PGHMFI President Dr. Telesforo

Gana.

This is part of TikTok’s efforts across the globe to help the

health care community in the fight against COVID-19. TikTok hopes

that the donation will benefit doctors and medical workers in the

Philippines who are working around the clock and under incredibly

challenging circumstances to save lives.

“TikTok could attest to the Filipino resilience. We have

witnessed how the Filipino community managed to look out for each

other and bring a smile or deliver a message of hope despite the

gravity of the situation. We are grateful that TikTok has been part

of Filipinos’ everyday lives. We hope that this donation will

give our medical frontliners the best equipment and supplies that

will lead to the healing of the Philippines. From the bottom of our

hearts, maraming salamat Pinoy community, and salamat,

frontliners!,” shared Helena Lersch, Global Public Policy

Director, TikTok.

The TikTok community has also come out in full force to show

their support for local doctors and health care workers through the

#salamatfrontliners campaign. As of April 8, the campaign has

received 29,742 videos and 56,209,777 video views.

In response, health care professionals took to TikTok to share

their messages of hope and inspiration, with some of them dancing

to “Fight Song,” as the song’s lyrics aptly represent their

battle against the pandemic on the frontline.

As health care professionals continue to fight against the

virus, TikTok is committed to doing its part by ensuring its

community receives guidance from trusted local authorities, and

encouraging its users to stay safe and #enjoyathome.

