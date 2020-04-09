TikTok to provide $1M aide to PH Medical Frontliners
In this challenging time as the Philippines battles against
COVID-19, TikTok has pledged to donate 1 million US dollars to the
Philippine General Hospital
Medical Foundation, Inc. (PGHMFI).
Through PGHMFI, a non-profit organization that is a major
partner of the Philippine General Hospital, the donated fund can
enable the health care professionals to gain access to essential
protective gear and equipment and will also go towards providing
hardship relief for health care workers. The foundation stands as a
conduit of donations from individuals, corporations, and other
foundations, helping the Philippine General Hospital achieve its
mission of providing excellent health care for its patients,
particularly the indigent.
“Nothing’s as priceless as a community that comes
together in times of crisis and does their part to battle against
it. PGHMFI greatly appreciates the enormous support from TikTok,
which will help us secure PPEs and essential supplies to the front
line health care professionals of PGH. This is truly a big help as
the PGH continues to fulfill its role as a government-designated
COVID-19 hospital. With coordinated efforts, we believe we can
prevent a greater outbreak, save more lives and start
healing,” said PGHMFI President Dr. Telesforo
Gana.
This is part of TikTok’s efforts across the globe to help the
health care community in the fight against COVID-19. TikTok hopes
that the donation will benefit doctors and medical workers in the
Philippines who are working around the clock and under incredibly
challenging circumstances to save lives.
“TikTok could attest to the Filipino resilience. We have
witnessed how the Filipino community managed to look out for each
other and bring a smile or deliver a message of hope despite the
gravity of the situation. We are grateful that TikTok has been part
of Filipinos’ everyday lives. We hope that this donation will
give our medical frontliners the best equipment and supplies that
will lead to the healing of the Philippines. From the bottom of our
hearts, maraming salamat Pinoy community, and salamat,
frontliners!,” shared Helena Lersch, Global Public Policy
Director, TikTok.
The TikTok community has also come out in full force to show
their support for local doctors and health care workers through the
#salamatfrontliners campaign. As of April 8, the campaign has
received 29,742 videos and 56,209,777 video views.
@teachergeorcelleOur
virtual applause for all the ##frontliners in the
world! Special mention to our G-Force doctor who’s working
tirelessly at Veteran’sHsptl ##foryou###salamatfrontliners♬
Clap for frontliners – Teacher Georcelle
In response, health care professionals took to TikTok to share
their messages of hope and inspiration, with some of them dancing
to “Fight Song,” as the song’s lyrics aptly represent their
battle against the pandemic on the frontline.
@earleuan##frontlinersdancechallenge
##letsfightcovid19
##operatingroomnurses♬
fight song – DJ Loonyo
As health care professionals continue to fight against the
virus, TikTok is committed to doing its part by ensuring its
community receives guidance from trusted local authorities, and
encouraging its users to stay safe and #enjoyathome.
@jenicaairasarinas##FrontlinersDanceChallenge
##KeepSafeEveryOne
##ThankYouFrontliners
##FightCovid @Sheena
Lucio @Richmond R. Pasco @Angeli Faye Carag ♬
original sound – RockWell PH
The post
TikTok to provide $1M aide to PH Medical Frontliners appeared
first on Iconic MNL.