TikTok’s Parent Company Bytedance Is Hiring – About 100 New Roles Are Available In S’pore

With the economic impacts of COVID-19, many companies are having to cut jobs, reduce salaries, or put employees on no-pay leave.

In contrast, however, Chinese Internet giant and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is on a hiring spree.

It aims to reach 100,000 staff globally by the end of 2020 by filling 40,000 new positions throughout the year.

Currently, it is recruiting for 10,000 open positions across its army of apps, including popular video-sharing app TikTok and news aggregator Toutiao.

New hires will also support ByteDance’s ambition to expand into gaming and ecommerce, to take on rivals Alibaba and Tencent which have the strongholds in these areas.

According to a Bloomberg report, about one third of available positions are for coding, engineering and high-level research roles, while another third are related to product and operations.

In markets outside of China, ByteDance is planning to hire about 100 new staff in each location including Singapore, Los Angeles, London and Mountain View.

A quick check on ByteDance’s careers page on 15 April returned 82 results for openings in Singapore, and perhaps more will be added soon.

ByteDance has more than 1.5 billion monthly active users across its apps, and is currently valued at US$75 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable startups.

If its headcount grows according to plan, it will soon be on par with Alibaba Group in terms of company size.

Featured Image Credit: ByteDance