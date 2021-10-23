Tile floors have met their match in these 7 robot vacuums

BEST DEALS ON ROBOT VACUUMS:

When it comes to household cleaning products and devices, most folks would agree that you’d be hard-pressed to name a more revolutionary concept than the robotic vacuum — even the dishwasher doesn’t really compare to the convenience of a device that does your floors without you ever having to lift a finger.

And it’s not just the ease of use or satisfaction of watching a robot do the work for you that makes a robotic vacuum oh-so-appealing, either. Not having to worry about stress-cleaning before guests arrive, the ability to schedule cleans while you’re away from home, and even foregoing having to empty the dustbin in certain cases are all enticing benefits of upgrading to a robot vacuum — especially if you have tile floors.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the best robot vacuum for tile floors — whether you want a device to do all the vacuuming and mopping for you, you need something that self-empties, or you just want a complementary helper to pick up the dust and debris you might have missed while manually vacuuming.

When to shop for a deal on robot vacuums

Robot vacuums receive more front-page attention in Black Friday ads each year, but even more deals are exclusively scattered across the internet. We’re tracking them from October all the way to Cyber Monday and beyond, including early Black Friday robot vacuum deals that are already live . Keeping your options open is the best way to guarantee a vac that has the features (automatic emptying, mopping, specific room targeting) at the budget you’re comfy with (whether that’s under $300 or over $1,000 if it’s really nice).

Vacuuming carpet vs. hardwood vs. tile floors

Figuring out the right routine for your specific household is key to making sure your floors stay as tidy as possible — which is why it’s vital that you understand exactly what type of robot vacuum is right for your floor. If you’re dealing with a mix of different types of flooring — say you have tile in the kitchen but carpet in the living room, for example — you’ll want to make sure you look for a robot vacuum that has sensors to differentiate between different types of flooring.

That being said, you’ll want to keep in mind that most modern robotic vacuums are made for hardwood flooring, which is great news if you have a particular amount of tile as well. This means that the brushes are specifically made to capture dust and debris without pushing it away; something that can be tricky when you consider the lack of friction when comparing hardwood and tile flooring to carpeted areas or rugs.

Do robot vacuums work on tile floors?

Yes! There are quite a few robot vacuums on the market that work very well on tile floors. In fact, there are many robotic vacuums that are also equipped with mopping features (like the iRobot Braava Jet M6) which is especially effective when dealing with tile flooring.

What features are most important for vacuuming tile floors?

What to look for when considering a robot vacuum for tile floors depends on a handful of lifestyle and household factors as well as the budget you’re hoping to stick with. That said, if you’re looking for something that will keep your tile floors sparkling, there are a few universal factors that you’ll want to keep in mind.

Suction power and rubber brushes: If you’re looking for something that will efficiently suck up dust and debris rather than just pushing it into the corners of your home, you’ll want to get a vacuum that has both powerful suction and brushes that will catch dirt on the first pass — rather than simply pushing it around.

Integrated sensors: Here’s where things can get tricky: if you’re dealing with tile flooring but do have rugs or carpets in various rooms in your home, you’ll want to ensure that you pick up a vacuum that has integrated sensors that can adjust based on the surface area. Most modern robot vacuums do have built-in sensors but some of the older models do not — so double check the fine print accordingly.

Smart home integration: Smart home features have become so precise and efficient over the past couple of years that it only makes sense to optimize your vacuum as well. Robot vacuums with smart home and app integration will allow you to schedule cleans from your device, have clear access to maintenance information and errors, and even set up specific zones you want the robot to focus on or avoid.

Are there robot vacuums that also mop?

Yes, there are a ton of great robot vacuums on the market that also include mopping features, which can be a great option for anyone with a home that is mainly tile flooring. Not only do you skip vacuuming but integrated mopping capabilities allow you to forego dragging out that old mop and bucket.

What is the best robot vacuum for tile floors?

These days, there are a ton of robot vacuums on the market; enough to cover pretty much all types of flooring, lifestyles, and budgets. Whether you’re looking for something that can handle pet hair and dander without batting a metaphorical eye (like the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop) or you want something that can tackle both vacuuming and mopping, here are some of the best robot vacuums for tile floors.