Tim Paine gets robbed during lockdown; Bank informs robbers went straight to McDonald’s 

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine’s wallet and a few other things were stolen from his car during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Pained had parked his car on the street after converting his garage to a home gym in a bid to stay fit during the lockdown in South Hobart in Australia. Interestingly, the robbers headed to McDonald’s after the robbery which led to Paine receiving a call from National Australia Bank (NAB).

“I woke up this morning to a message from NAB saying I had some interesting movements on my account,” the 35-year-old told cricket.com.au.

“I went out and the (car) door was open and my wallet and a few other things had gone.

“Actually looking at my account, the boys went straight to Maccas – the boys must have been hungry.”

The Aussie skipper was missing batting and revealed in a radio show that he used old stockings to place a cricket ball inside for a make-shift batting practice set up in his home gym.

“Since that went on radio, I’ve had a message from (sponsor) Kookaburra and they’re going to send me some balls on a string that I can hook up in the garage and start training.”

Paine is also worried about his teammates Steve Smith and David Warner as he feels they are having a hard time staying away from the pitch.

“Steve Smith, David Warner – guys like that, they’re high energy, they love to train so this would be a real eye opener for them,” he said.

“I think (Smith) is doing a 10km run every day so hopefully he doesn’t come back as a skeleton. But him and Marnus (Labuschagne) and Davey are probably the three I worry about.

“They don’t like sitting still, and Steve and Marnus don’t like not batting for too long. And Davey – he literally can’t sit still.

“Davey has got a home gym so he will be in there literally 24/7 and Steve and Marnus would have some kind of contraption where they’re hitting balls, or they’ve got their wives are feeding them balls because there’s no way those two are going a week without batting.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman last took the field on March 6 for Tasmania against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match (first-class). His last international appearance was against New Zealand in January at the Sydney Cricket Ground where Australia sealed the series win.

