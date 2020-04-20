Time to end tech giant freeloading

news, local-news,

Of course, big global tech giants should be forced to pay for the content they rip from traditional media outlets to publish on their platforms and make money off. You can’t just run the supermarket and steal a steak just because you’re hungry, so why do these big companies think is it right to steal stories and repurpose them at no expense? Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The theft of journalists’ intellectual property and the work publishers’ have commissioned has been going on for too long. That is why it is pleasing to hear that the Morrison Government plans to fast-track a mandatory code that forces digital aggregators such as Google, Apple and Facebook to compensate media organisations for the content they have been using for free. This freeloading has to end. And if these companies chuck a wobbly like they have in European countries, then bon voyage. Australia’s audience is an extremely profitable market for these companies. IN OTHER NEWS: Traditional media companies – mainly print and Television – that are getting ripped of deserve their fair slice of the billionaire businesses’ pie. These social media and search engine monsters were taking a go-slow approach the government’s proposal of a voluntary code, so it’s now time to get tough and federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says we can expect a draft code for consultation by the end of July. Like many industries, journalism is feeling the pressure of COVID-19 and local journalism is as important as ever in relaying public health information to subscribers. And a world-first framework compensating journalistic content is vital for the future of independent media in Australia and democracy as the Fourth Estate. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warned last year that the market power of these offshore companies was a growing influence in this country. A levelling the playing field levy has in the pipeline for about three years is vital for the survival of public interest journalism. Journalists don’t work for free, we need and income to provide a service. Thanks for your support. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

