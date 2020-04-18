Time to fine fools who won’t stay home

news, local-news,

TASMANIA is fortunate to have Peter Gutwein who has proved himself to be a strong and decisive leader, and probably the standout state premier in Australia, and he certainly puts the inept Scott Morrison to shame. Unfortunately, Gutwein’s efforts and those of front-line medical staff are being weakened by those fools who flaunt the rules and refuse to stay home. It’s time to step up to the next level and fine these people the maximum penalty of $16,800. If anyone is silly enough to commit a second offence they should be jailed for the protection of the community. Tough times demand tough measures. Victor Marshall, Meander. THE criticism by Mr Morrison and Mr Frydenberg of Chinese “wet markets” indicates ignorance. “Wet markets” are common throughout Asia and are simply places where you buy fish, meat and anything that is washed down – which is why they are called “wet markets” as opposed to ‘dry markets’ where you buy grains and dry foods. The problem with Chinese “wet markets” is the sideline sale of exotic wild animals, particularly bats which are known to harbour coronaviruses. These sales are dangerous and, worse, some of the animals are endangered. Shutting down this trade is important but it will also see it move into unregulated back lanes where tracing the trade becomes difficult but shutting it down is vital. Instead of echoing President Trump Mr Morrison and Mr Frydenburg should focus the Chinese on closing the despicable trade in exotic animals. Dr Michael Powell, Springfield. AS A pensioner with a moderate bank balance, I felt a pang of guilt accepting a handout from the government so I made a substantial donation to the Benevolent Society to ease the hardship of all the people who are unemployed through no fault of their own. I am making an urgent plea to others to consider donating to this worthy cause if you are able. Brian Habner, Kings Meadows. BEFORE we point the figure at a health worker on the NW with modern-day casualisation or contract work it is not surprising that a person may have covered five work sites either due to skill needs or as income. This was common among immigrants in 1960 who to earn a family income held five jobs over 18 hours. The North-West virus has moved so fast many people could have moved through the health places prior to the first case being announced just think of oxygen supplies, dedicated medical repairers, plumbers and many more. A nurse friend does four hospital and two care centres in the course of a month and is driven not by wage but by the demand to have an RN nurse at venues certainly when visiting specialists arrive, her choice is to retire. The silly part is if a person came upon a car accident would you just stand back or try to help? Mike Grey, West Tamar. PRIME Minister Scott Morrison’s appointment of Neville Power as Chair of Co-Ordination Commission COVID-19 is appropriate along with David Thodey former CEO of Telstra and former Labor Cabinet minister and ACTU secretary Greg Combet. Prime Minister Morrison has acted in a similar manner to World War II Prime Minister John Curtin when he appointed Essington Lewis of BHP, Douglas Copland economist, Ted Theodore former Labor Treasurer and Sir Laurence Hartnett of General Motors at a time of crisis. The Prime Minister is to be commended for the appointment of these highly qualified administrators. Caltex has announced they will close their Brisbane Oil Refinery after it has had maintenance due to the fall in world oil prices. The committee should recommend to the Prime Minister, he should act in the “National Interest” as he has done with private hospitals and ensure the Caltex Refinery stays operational. The action demonstrated by oil companies requires this action to be taken in the national interest as the country has only 21 days of liquid fuel supplies. Brian P Khan, Bridport.

