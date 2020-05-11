Time to Marie Kondo your wardrobe

A group of Australian interior experts have revealed the top items you should remove from your wardrobe or closet to create more space and keep it organised.

From old shoes to items you haven’t worn in six months, the team behind Bed Threads have shared a few essential ways to help de-clutter your cupboard space.

Sydney-based organisational expert Anita Birges, from Mise En Place, has also recently shared her tips, including the reverse hanger hack.

Clothes or shoes you never wear

Bed Thread’s first recommendation to de-clutter your wardrobe is to remove things you never wear.

‘You want to keep your wardrobe stocked with pieces that make you want to wear them over and over again,’ they said.

If you’re unsure of the items you wear the most, Anita recommended trying the reverse hanger trick.

The easy hack involves turning all clothing hangers the same way at the start of the year and as pieces are worn, the hangers are turned in the other direction.

‘In six months I am going to know exactly what I’ve worn. Everything that hasn’t been turned around will be donated or sold,’ she said.

Anita promises that this will lead to a calmer and more streamlined wardrobe – and it may even stop you from buying unnecessary items.

Clothes that don’t fit

Keeping clothes that don’t fit is not only a waste of time but also a waste of closet space.

Bed Threads explained the ‘worst thing’ you can do is hold on to excess clothing in hope of a ‘one day when’ occasion or moment – so the best thing to do is throw it out completely.

These items are often forgotten about and kept in the back of your wardrobe or at the bottom of drawers.

Items you no longer love

One strategy used by professional de-clutterer Maria Kondo involves removing any item that no longer brings or ‘sparks joy’.

This method can be applied when removing clothes from your wardrobe or items from any other section of the house, including the pantry.

What is the Marie Kondo method? The KonMari is a system of simplifying and organising your home by getting rid of physical items that do not bring joy into your life It was created by organising consultant Marie Kondo and described in detail in her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up 1. Tidy all at once 2. Visualise the destination 3. Determine if the item ‘sparks joy’ 4. Tidy by category, not location 5. Tidy on order Source: Wayforth

Mismatched socks and old shoes

Bed Threads said you should simply throw away all mismatched socks and buy new ones.

‘If you can’t make a pair then you’re just making getting ready harder each morning for yourself,’ they said.

‘Invest in a few good pairs and always store them together to avoid any missing sock mysteries.’

Similarly old shoes should also be removed from cupboards rather than hoarding them for months.

Pieces that were once trendy

Interestingly one recommended point involves throwing away pieces that were once trendy or in fashion as they are often no longer worn regularly.

Some pieces may include low-rise jeans, rhinestone t-shirts or flashback clothing for a past time.

Although sometimes these trends do come back in style.

Owning multiple similar items

Nearly everyone is guilty of possessing multiple clothing pieces that look similar, though it’s important to ensure you wear all of them.

‘It’s natural that you’re drawn to certain items that are easy to wear and match with other pieces in your wardrobe, but at some point enough is enough,’ explained Bed Threads.

‘If you have more than three very similar items then it’s time to decide which of them you wear the most and which items can be thrown away to make room.’

Clothes you used to wear

A lot of people have a tendency to hoard clothes they used to wear because they assign the item to a fond memory or past time.

And while it can be difficult removing clothes that you used to wear from your wardrobe, it’s an essential step towards de-cluttering your hanging or drawer space.

With reference to the Marie Kondo method, if any item still ‘sparks joy’ it can be folded and put away in another location.