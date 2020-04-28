Time to rock out! JBL just knocked $30 off these true wireless earbuds—grab a pair for just $70

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get a pair of JBL Tune wireless earbuds for just $70. (Photo: JBL) More

While Apple AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earbuds available, they’re not exactly cheap—some cost upwards of $250 a pair. Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives out there that boast comparable audio quality, battery life and features, but at a fraction of the cost.

Enter the JBL Tune, a pair of premium noise-isolating in-ear true wireless earbuds. And best of all, they’re on sale for just $70, or $30 off. That’s a 30 percent savings.

The earbuds feature a sleek and stylish design and a comfortable build as well as balanced tones and deep bass, so you can really feel your favorite music and podcasts.

Another bonus? Despite not being labeled as a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, multiple shoppers pointed out that these are still great at blocking out background and ambient noise.

“The JBL Tune 120TWS should have decent bass. To get the best sound, you need to seal your ear canal with the eartip,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “You should notice a drop in ambient noise when the tip is seated correctly. And when you’re listening to music, you’ll notice more range, especially bass.”

The JBL Tune are on sale for 30 percent off! (Photo: JBL) More

One shopper also noted they prefer these to Apple Airpods because they have a “more secure fit so I don’t feel like I’m going to lose them if I turn my head too fast.” Other reviewers agreed—not only do these fit better, but according to several other shoppers, they have better bass and are considered the “perfect AirPods replacement.”

Meanwhile, these JBL Tune earbuds also feature quick access to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and voice search, and they’re also compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models via Bluetooth.

In addition, they feature a battery life of up to a whopping 16 hours of playback for all day use. Not bad for just $70.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.