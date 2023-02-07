Timeless Love: FNP SG Gears Up for the Most Romantic Valentine's Experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the arrival of February, the countdown for the much-anticipated Valentine’s Day has begun already. And with love in the air, FNP SG is all set to make this day special for all the lovebirds out there. The company has launched a beautiful Valentine’s Campaign, ‘Timeless Love,’ to celebrate the love that lasts a lifetime. The campaign promises to provide an unforgettable experience with its sonnets of love i.e. unparalleled Valentine’s Day gifts for all couples who want to leave a lasting impression on their beloved.

In today’s fast-paced world, where people are busy with their work and daily routines, it becomes challenging to find time to express love and affection towards our significant others. FNP SG has come up with a solution to make this day special by launching its campaign ‘Timeless Love.’ It offers a range of innovative gifts, for each day of the love-filled week, primarily wrapped in romantically-themed shades of pink and red, that are perfect to express love and affection in the most unexpected way. From personalised photo albums to monogrammed gifts and from luxurious flowers to decadent sweet treats, their portal has everything customers need to make their significant other feel special.

Since the brand understands the depth of emotions, it has come up with exclusive gift hampers, handpicked for every romantic, that will certainly make customers’ bae’s hearts leap with joy and celebrate their love stories like never before. Some of their best-selling gifts that spell love include a wide section of bouquets, cakes, chocolates, personalised gifts and fashion & beauty essentials. Each of the hampers has been curated keeping in mind the varied gifting requirements and most importantly, to rekindle the romance in your relationship.

The company has also ensured that its customers have enough time to place their orders and receive their gifts. It offers quick & timely cakes, chocolates, hampers, plants and flower delivery services, ensuring that the gifts reach customers’ loved ones on time. The company also provides a hassle-free ordering process, allowing its customers to order from the comfort of their homes.

Stanley Chan, Brand Manager, FNP Singapore says, ‘Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and commitment. And love has the power to last beyond time and other obstacles which can bring happiness to our lives. At FNP.sg, we are proud to be part of a world that celebrates love in so many ways and we are committed to helping spread love and joy for our customers on Valentine’s day and every day.‘

So, nail the day of romance your way with FNP by your side. Visit fnp.sg for more details.

Media contact: Rahul Vyas, rahul@fnp.sg, +65 97279363

