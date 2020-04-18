Times Past: Boag’s takeover bid delights company directors, 2000

news, local-news,

News of Philippines brewing giant San Miguel Corporation’s audacious – and ultimately successful – bid to buy J. Boag and Son began to circulate in Launceston on this day twenty years ago. Late on Monday, April 17, 2001, the brewing, food and packaging company bought more than 8.5 million Boag’s shares, taking a 14.9 per cent stake in the brewer. A company controlled by Boag’s chief executive Phillip Adkins and institutional investor Rothschild sold the shares to San Miguel. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Adkins still held 14 million shares at the time. San Miguel offered $1.65 a share for 100 per cent of Boag’s (valuing the brewer at $92 million), delighting the Tasmanian company’s directors. Speaking from the US, Mr Adkins told The Examiner on April 19 of that year that San Miguel’s move shouldn’t be seen as a takeover but rather as an investment in Tasmania and a vote of confidence in Boag’s itself. “The word takeover creates uncertainty when the San Miguel investment represents a fantastic opportunity for Tasmania,” he said. Boag’s sales and marketing director Lyndon Adams attempted to head off local concerns about the brewery’s future, saying that San Miguel didn’t have plans to change the nature of the company’s operations or its staff. “The Esk brewery and its staff (of about 130) are an integral part of the business and its success,” Mr Adams said. “It should be seen as a positive – it’s certainly good for shareholders and could deliver new markets in Asia. “The brewery has the potential to increase production by up to 40 per cent if needed.” Reporter John Caples wrote that unions had adopted a “wait-and-see attitude” when it came to the takeover proposal, then set to be completed in two months’ time. However, the unions were due to hold talks with both Boag’s management and workers in separate meetings on April 19. “The takeover move surprised stockbrokers and investors,” Caples wrote. Meanwhile, The Examiner’s Nick Clark described local Boag’s enthusiasts as being “bemused” at the prospect of their beloved brewer changing hands. Veteran publican Berkley Cox said the options didn’t look “crash hot” for Boag’s workers. San Miguel sold Boag’s to food and beverage company Lion for $325 million in 2008. Lion still owns the brewer today. “It should be seen as a positive – it’s certainly good for shareholders and could deliver new markets in Asia. The brewery has the potential to increase production by up to 40 per cent if needed.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

