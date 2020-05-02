Times Past: The Examiner on May 3, 1999

news, local-news,

Northern Tasmanians in 1999 were living through less dramatic times than those in May 2020. The front page story of a special National Science Week edition was about a frog: Hagley Farm School was introducing the green and golden bell frog to the curriculum as part of an effort to increase the numbers of the endangered species. It seems their efforts were successful, as the frog species is still around today. Elsewhere, Newstead Heights and Norwood Primary School pupils were learning about caring for the land, and Table Cape Primary pupils were investigating physics. Inside the paper, a 15-year-old Danny Gibson was featured in an article about upcoming play ‘Pirates, Parrots and Penguins’, a production of the Deloraine Drama Society. Only a teenager, young Danny had been chosen to direct the play. Readers will recognise the name as the City of Launceston deputy mayor, and stalwart of the Tasmanian arts. “Stage director Danny Gibson is a natural,” the article reported. “With the wave of a hand yesterday he commanded instant silence from a group of unruly penguins while, with the other hand, he ensured that a stage chorus of pirates gave that little bit extra to its performance.” The 1999 winner of Targa Tasmania was Victorian Peter Fitzgerald. Racing legend Peter Brock had entered with son Jamie, but suffered an accident at the Derwent Valley stage. At the time of reporting, Tasmania was “53 per cent ready” for the dreaded Y2K millennium bug. Some things don’t change: The featured Letter to the Editor on May 3, 1999, was imploring the council to prioritise heritage over development. The editorial was headlined “Casinos should not get tax deal”, and the major news story was about the West Tamar Council’s bid to be declared a city, like Launceston. In world news, the topic of the day was the war in the Balkans. In Launceston, the city was preparing to welcome a group of 500 ethnic Albanian refugees from Kosovo. Anglican Bishop Phillip Newell was quoted: “Tasmania is a small community which has also experienced more than its share of tragedy in recent years, and we are confident that Tasmanians would want to help Kosovar refugees in whatever way we can.”

