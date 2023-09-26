Timing Devices Market to grow by USD 1.97 billion between 2022 – 2027 | Growth Driven by Increased adoption of smartphones and tablets – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Timing Devices Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the timing devices market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.97 billion. The increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets drives market growth. The market is estimated to witness an increased use of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) in mobile devices to improve the performance and oscillation of RF components. This trend is increasing the portability of mobile devices as MEMS resonators require less space compared to conventional resonators made of quartz. Over the years, the number of smartphones shipped across the world has increased significantly. This is because of the availability of low-cost smartphones and the rapid penetration of the internet. With the increasing production of smartphones, the demand for resonators will also increase. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of global timing devices during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge – The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry challenges the growth of the timing devices market. Sales of the semiconductor integrated circuit drive the global timing device market, whereas, rising sales of electronic devices are driving the adoption of semiconductor integrated circuits. The fluctuating demand for electronic products makes it difficult to forecast the semiconductor market, which leads to oversupply or undersupply for semiconductor integrated circuits. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the timing devices market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The timing devices market is segmented by End-user (Consumer electronics, IT and telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Type (Oscillators, Resonators, Clock generators, Clock buffers, and Jitter attenuators), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Essential home appliances such as smartphones, tablets, portable appliances, refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, set-top boxes, and machines are a part of this segment. Home appliance manufacturers are constantly engaged in offering integrated home products with advanced semiconductors to deliver high performance with enhanced functionality as a result of a large number of consumers preferring efficient and energy-saving household appliances. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the consumer electronics segment of the timing devices market during the forecast period.

APAC will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the timing devices market:

Abracon LLC, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Corning Inc., HIOKI E.E. Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Milnec Interconnect Systems, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Sanwa Electric Instrument Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., TXC Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The automotive dual variable valve timing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,518.16 million. This automotive dual variable valve timing market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (hydraulic cam phaser and electric cam phaser), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the automotive dual variable valve timing market growth is the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The automotive timing belt market size is expected to increase to USD 37.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (OEMs and automotive aftermarket), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The improvement in the aftermarket segment is notably driving the market growth.

Timing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abracon LLC, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Corning Inc., HIOKI E.E. Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Milnec Interconnect Systems, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Sanwa Electric Instrument Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., TXC Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

