Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Have Split

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have called it quits on their relationship.

The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor dated Lily-Rose, 20, for over a year. News of their relationship broke back in October 2018, but it’s not clear when things ended.

Timothee was interviewed for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue and it says in the article that he is currently single. The news of the breakup was also confirmed by Us Weekly.

If you didn’t know, Timothee and Lily-Rose starred in the Netflix movie The King and they were together on the red carpet circuit last year.

In case you missed it, the former couple flaunted a lot of PDA while sharing some steamy kisses on a yacht back in September 2019.