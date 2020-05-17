Timothee Chalamet Pays Tribute to His Statistics Teachers During Virtual Graduate Together Special!

Timothee Chalamet is giving a shout-out to all the teachers!

The 24-year-old actor made an appearance during the virtual Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on Saturday night (May 16).

During his appearance, Timothee paid tribute to teachers.

“Hello to the class of 2020. I’m happy to get a chance to be here and to celebrate with all of you tonight,” Timothee said. “I can’t imagine what the last couple of months has been like for students, let alone for high school seniors, and not being able to attend your graduation ceremonies. I’m joined by this year’s 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who are behind me in thanking those teachers who inspire us.”

Timothee then went on to pay honor his own statistics teachers at LaGuardia High School, where he graduated from.

“I want to shout out three of my own Mr. Lobenhofer, Ms. Faison and Mrs. Lawton. Thank for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics. Thank you for everything,” Timothee concluded. “Congratulations to the class of 2020. Be well, be safe. Peace and love.”

If you didn’t know, while Timothee was in high school he released a rap about statistics under the name “Lil Timmy Tim.” You can watch it here!