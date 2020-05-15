Timothy Olyphant Has Joined ‘The Mandalorian’s Season Two!

Timothy Olyphant is headed to season two of Disney+’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The 51-year-old actor, who you know from Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, The Grinder, and Deadwood, will be popping up on the series, however, his character at this point is still unknown.

The Star Wars series centers on a lone gunfighter, who makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Timothy is the latest name to be added to the upcoming seasons, joining Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff and Michael Biehn in other rumored roles.

The Mandalorian is expected to return to the Disney+ streaming service in October 2020.

