Tina Fey Returns To ‘SNL’s Weekend Update & Jokes That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Now ‘Free’

Tina Fey is back! The former ‘SNL’ star showed up on on the season finale and reflected on simpler times, like when the world was worried about the Royals’ security bill.

Saturday Night Live is always star-studded, but since going virtual, the list of names has been endless! Fans were so delighted to see favorite Tina Fey, 49, make her return to ‘Weekend Update,’ which she memorably co-anchored with Jimmy Fallon from 2000 – 2004. In her brief appearance, the Mean Girls actress reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed how she’s been getting through this difficult time. “It’s okay to try and find moments of levity and joy. Now when the news is too much and I like to laugh about three months ago when everyone was so worried about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,” she quipped. “Oh my god, you’re free guys — no one cares who pays for your Vancouver security detail!” she went on, admitting that she couldn’t even “remember what they look like.” Ouch!

It turns out that Tina’s kids — daughters Alice, 14, and Penelope, 8 — have been driving her a little nuts at home. “I don’t know Latin Che! And now I’m in charge of teaching it to my kid!” she ranted to Michael Che, admitting that she’s been “making up gibberish and saying that’s Latin,” before apologizing to her daughters’ school! “I wanted to offer a special prayer for mother’s everywhere this Mother’s Day…this Mother’s Day, give us the grace to accept the things that cannot be changed: like the sheets. I can’t do it anymore Che! I’ve changed them like eight times already, shouldn’t they be clean forever now?” she pondered. We feel your pain, Tina.

“Give us the courage to change the things we can, like our Zoom background — from a tropical beach, to a picture of Governor [Andrew] Cuomo holding you like a baby…you can hit his nipple ring like a rattle!” she hilariously continued. “To a picture of my foot from two months ago when it still looked human,” apparently needing a pedicure just as bad as the rest of us. “I smell fine,” she concluded, along with a brief thank you for nurses and frontline workers.

Just two weeks ago, Brad Pitt, 56, slayed with the most epic cold-open ever as Dr. Anthony Fauci! The unexpected appearance came shortly after the 79-year-old doctor said that Brad Pitt would be his top choice to play him on the long-running comedy sketch series, and we have to say — Brad totally nailed it! “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job,” Anthony gushed in an April 27 interview, going on to praise the Oscar winner for his tribute to healthcare workers. “I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” he added.

The episode didn’t stop there, as Adam Sandler also made his return to the series! The comedian was a full-time cast member from 1991 – 1995 before going on to have a successful film career, and had last appeared in 2019. Adam joined forces with Pete Davidson for the ultimate quarantine anthem, which also included cameos by Adam’s wife and daughter! “I’m done with selfies, so don’t even ask — staying in the house in an underwear mask,” Adam hilariously sang, complete with — yes — a pair of underwear on his face. “I baked my own bread and it tastes like s—,” the Murder Mystery star also revealed, gong on to spit a piece of bread right in his 13-year-old daughter Sadie‘s face! The fun didn’t stop there, as former SNL-er Rob Schneider popped up for the definition of a social-distanced cameo as he knocked on Adam’s door. The comedian appeared in a shot through the window, as Adam sang a line about his longtime friend and former co-star!