Tina Knowles Wishes Daughter Solange A Happy Mother’s Day And Fans Wonder Why She Left Out Beyonce

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, posted a video that showed her singing with her youngest daughter Solange along with a loving message on Mother’s Day and fans asked why Beyonce was missing.

Tina Knowles, 66, sent some Mother’s Day love to her daughter Solange Knowles, 33, who is the mother of her 15-year-old grandson Daniel, in a loving post on May 10, but she didn’t mention her other daughter Beyonce, 38, who is also a mom to Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2. The doting mother-of-two shared a cute video that showed her and Solange singing a song together and added a sweet caption to it but no mention of Beyonce had fans wondering what was going on. “Happy Mother’s Day to my baby girl Solange @saintrecords One of my favorite moments on her balcony in New OrleansSinging one of my favorite songs. You are one of the best mothers I’ve ever seen and I love you so much❤️❤️🙏🏾,” the caption read.

Once Tina posted the tribute to her youngest child, fans quickly took to the comments section to send well wishes but to also ask about Beyonce. “What about Beyonce?” one fan asked while another wrote, “What about your other daughter, Tina” with a crying emoji. A third joked, “Beyonce going to be like, ‘I thought I was the favorite, where’s my pic mom?’ while a fourth just simple asked, “Beyonce???”

Although Tina hasn’t commented on the questions yet, she posted her shout-out to Solange early enough in the day that another post to Beyonce could very well happen by day’s end. If not, though, she could have a reason for not doing so. Either way, it seems Tina and both of her daughters are supposed to get together in-person for the holiday despite this time of quarantine because they were all tested for the coronavirus and the results were negative. “We all got tested and we are corona-free,” Tina revealed before admitting they had plans for the holiday, in an interview with Extra on May 7 “Generally, my whole family is together [for Mother’s Day], we eat together with all the kids and the grandkids…we’re gonna get together on Sunday [May 10] and have dinner.”

In the interview, Tina also revealed that she hasn’t been able to get close to her grandchildren since the coronavirus started spreading in the world and has only seen them from afar at this point, so getting to spend time with them on Mother’s Day was going to be a special experience. “I haven’t touched my grandchildren. I saw them on Saturday at a distance playing,” she said. “I’m so excited…I get to see them and touch them and that’s gonna be the best Mother’s Day present ever…I can’t wait to hold them.”