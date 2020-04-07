Tinaa Datta spots Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai near a chaat corner amidst the lockdown, but there’s a catch! | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai has been quite active on social media, post the show got over. She has been sharing her pictures and now that everyone has been locked down, the actress has become even more active. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos on social media. Recently, she shared a few throwback pictures of her with her family and they are all adorable. She has been like every other celebrity spreading awareness about COVID-19 and has been requesting her fans to stay at home but the actress herself was found at a chat corner recently. Yes, Rashami Desai’s Uttaran co-star Tinaa Datta spotted her near a chat corner. Well, before you all jump to conclusions, we will tell you the truth. Rashami Desai has not broken any rules and has not stepped out of the house. Also Read – After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh opens up about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry

Tinaa Datta spotted Rashami's advertisement poster near a chat corner in Mumbai amid the lockdown. In the poster, Rashami Desai is seen relishing an ice-cream and Tinaa Datta thought of taking a picture and sharing it on her Instagram stories. Along with the picture, Tinaa Datta wrote, "Spotted Miss Rashami Desai." Check out her story here:

Also Read – Best Dressed: Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Adaa Khan will brighten up your Monday morning with their style quotient

Rashami Desai was happy with this and also reposted Tinaa’s story with a thank you. Rashami Desai and Tinaa Datta had worked together in Uttaran and fans had loved these two in the show. Rashami Desai played the role of Tapasya and Tinaa Datta played Iccha. Their bonding has been very strong since they entered Uttaran. They two were often seen hanging out with each other. The show had a smooth run for around 5 years. Rashami Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu was also a part of the show. Currently, Rashami Desai is seen in the Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeri starrer Naagin 4.

