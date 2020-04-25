Tindey short film review: Rajesh Sharma steals the show in this cute film about a married man finding excitement in dating apps | Bollywood Life

When dating apps first came to India, people doubted if they would succeed but over the years we have seen that there is a definite curiosity about the same. The craze was there in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata but slowly they have made indoors in tier 1 and 2 cities as well. Dating apps have also broken some age-old myths about how Indians perceive love and sex. Seemaa Desai’s short film Tindey is a short and sweet account of how a middle-aged man falls hook, line and slinker for a young lady. Rajesh Sharma and Adah Sharma are the main protagonists in this short film. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s quarantine facility, Rajinikanth fan kills Vijay fan

What’s hot

Tindey’s biggest plus point is the cast. Rajesh Sharma is fantastic as the middle-aged bored husband who jumps at the idea of online dating. Ashwini Kalsekar does a brilliant job as his devoted wife. The revelation is Adah Sharma. The Commando actress might look repetitive as the saucy urban stunner but she just nails the last couple of scenes. Seemaa Desai’s story is simple but manages to pack in the humour, excitement and emotions. The movie is just a little over 20 minutes and has you smiling for the greater part.

What’s not

The film does not have a very smooth transition. Some might find Ashwini Kalsekar’s behaviour at the climax a little weird. It is also a tad illogical given their general lifestyle. And most importantly, it is too predictable. You want to see a little more of the actor who plays Rajesh Sharma’s colleague.

BL Verdict

Tindey is a good one-time watch. Seasoned performers like Rajesh Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar are in great form. Adah Sharma surprises us with her act.

Rating : 2.5 out of 5

