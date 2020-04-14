Tiny Love Stories: ‘Alone in My Room, Crying, Eating Cake’

Our Sweet Memory

There are few things I love more than cake. My family didn’t have much money while living in India, but whenever I asked, “Whose happy birthday is it?” my uncle, Shyam, would say it was his, then splurge on a little slice of cake. Now I live in the United States, in Houston; there is a pandemic and most bakeries are closed. My uncle died alone in a hospital in Hyderabad; he was only 50. All I can do is sit alone in my room, crying, eating cake. I will always love him more than I love cake. — Kaarthika Thakker