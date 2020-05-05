Tiny Love Stories: ‘Cute Smile, Funny Caption, Why Not?’

My Father’s Love Language

The first time my father told me “I love you,” he was in a hospital bed, hooked up to IV fluids and beeping machines. Cancer had transformed him into a fragile man who might take flight with the slightest wind. Standing by him as evening descended over New York City, I recognized little of the man who shoveled our entire driveway and hoisted me onto his shoulders. When he uttered those words, I was angry; it felt like a resignation. Yet, even at 17, I understood: He spoke his love because he could no longer love through action. — Jessalyn Li