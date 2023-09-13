TIPA and CNG Team Up to Bolster the US Compostable Packaging Market

The partnership will boost the production & reach of TIPA’s fully compostable packaging solutions amid growing demand in the North American market

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TIPA , a global leader in compostable packaging solutions for food and fashion, and Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading US specialty film manufacturer, today announced a partnership to drive local US production and adoption of compostable packaging. Alongside the collaboration that expands TIPA’s US reach, the company also launched a new compostable film exclusive to North America. CNG will manufacture TIPA’s new specialty packaging films for food, consumer, healthcare and other end use markets.

The developments mark a significant milestone for US businesses seeking sustainable packaging solutions to combat plastic pollution. By facilitating the local production of compostable packaging, the partnership also contributes to reducing the world’s carbon footprint by eliminating the traditional need for brands to ship packaging from abroad.

Under the partnership, CNG, one of North America’s largest producers of high performance films, will produce two films from TIPA’s proprietary compostable materials: TIPA’s newly-launched TIPACLEAR 301 and its TIPACLEAR 319. Both are highly transparent home compostable films for food and consumer goods packaging, available in various thicknesses and applications. The two films are exclusive to North America. With TIPA’s solutions in its portfolio, Chicago-headquartered CNG plans to further penetrate the North American market for compostable films.

As brands and manufacturers face increasing demand for innovative sustainable packaging solutions to reduce the world’s dependence on traditional plastics, TIPA offers fully compostable substitutes for traditional plastic counterparts, while bearing the same functionalities, such as transparency and durability. At the end of their use, though, when placed in a compost bin, they disintegrate and biodegrade into nutrient-rich soil, within months. TIPA’s packaging is also seamlessly compatible with existing machinery throughout the entire supply chain of packaging production.

“We are thrilled to count CNG as our partner, expanding the commercial availability of compostable packaging options in North America,” said Michael Hanratty, Acting GM & Strategic Business Development, North America, at TIPA. “This is a significant step to help businesses actively contribute to curbing the reliance on conventional flexible plastics and navigate quickly-changing policies on packaging waste management for the benefit of the planet.”

“TIPA’s expertise in compostable materials combined with CNG’s market position and reputation as a high quality, reliable, innovator in sustainable solutions creates an unparalleled combination to penetrate the North American market,” said Apurva Shah, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at CNG.

TIPA will showcase its compostable packaging solutions at Pack Expo in Las Vegas from September 11-13. For demo inquiries, please contact: Barbara.l@tipa-corp.com

About TIPA

Inspired by nature, TIPA’s compostable packaging solutions are designed to break down within months under compost conditions just like any organic matter. TIPA’s packaging provides a solution for the food and fashion industries and is built to fit existing machinery and supply chains. The company’s packaging solutions are currently being implemented worldwide by leading global brands in Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information, visit the TIPA website.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation is North America’s leading producer of high-performance, sustainable films in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company’s quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset, and relentless pursuit of excellence, make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. https://www.cnginc.com

