Tips for Remaking Your Space While You’re Homebound

With statewide lockdowns in place in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, millions of people are hunkering down at home.

As we take shelter, and most likely spend more time than ever at home, we hope the advice in our book, “The New York Times Right at Home: How to Buy, Organize, Decorate and Maintain Your Space,” offers some guidance for the difficult days ahead. Below is a collection of columns, many of them inspirations for our book, that offer practical advice on everything from making space for a home office to preparing for emergencies. We hope they help you through this crisis and maybe offer some inspiration for making your home a nicer place in which to find refuge.

Remake Your Space

Here are some ways to stretch the space you have for your new needs.

Making Space for a Home Office: With more companies moving to remote work for months, tips on how to make space for a home office — or two.

Designing a Feel-Good Home: What makes a space comfortable and welcoming? A lot of small changes that are easy to make.