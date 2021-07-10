Tired of doing all the cleaning? Grab this eufy robot vacuum for less than $150.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $25.12: Need a hand cleaning up? As of July 7, score this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C for only $139.99.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good robot vacuum. While higher-end models sometimes retail for $800 or more, it’s totally feasible to find a solid robot vac for sub-$200. Take the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C for example. It has smart features, efficient navigation, and is currently $25.12 off. At just $139.99, this model is back to its all-time-low Amazon price, making now an ideal time to bring one home.

Despite the low price, you won’t be making many compromises in terms of high-tech features. The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C is WiFi-enabled, can be controlled from your smartphone, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It lasts up to 100 minutes in standard mode or 40 minutes in Max mode, and will automatically return to the dock to charge up if the battery is running low.

It’s also super thin and can navigate around your home with ease. It’s only 2.85″ thick, so fitting under tables, dressers, and other furniture is no problem. The large wheels make it able to roll onto carpets and rugs easily, and the nine smart sensors will keep it from falling down stairs or colliding into anything important.

Scoop up the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C while it’s back at the lowest recorded Amazon price, and bring a cleaning assistant to your home for cheap.

Credit: Eufy

