Tisca Chopra on lockdown: It is a good time to reboot ourselves

Actor Tisca Chopra is making the best of her time during the lockdown. The actor, who was recently live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page, spoke about how she is keeping herself busy, what she thinks about the lockdown and if things will change post the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the excerpts:

How are you keeping yourself safe?

This is an unprecedented time. It has been an unusual and terrible time for people across the globe. I am following the guidelines. Not going out. Our groceries are delivered and when we get them upstairs, we wash them or keep them under the sun for 24 hours.

Why do you think social distancing is important?

Social distancing is crucial and I will tell everyone please do not step out as one person can break the chain. If you have to, wear a mask and gloves. It is important to be safe. Also, make sure you wash the fruits and veggies.

What will you do once the lockdown is lifted?

I am not going to celebrate because the end of the lockdown doesn’t mean that we have won the war against the virus. It is a long haul till we don’t have a vaccine, which I think won’t be available for a year until there is a known cure.

Do you see a positive side to the lockdown?

I think the lockdown allowed us to look deeper into ourselves. Also, I see it as an opportunity to reboot. It is a time when we can reach out to help someone in need, even by making a small gesture. It is a great time for an artiste to develop a new hobby, read books, listen to music, revisit memories by looking at the pictures and so on.

Is the world going to be different post COVID-19?

I think the world will be very different. I think it will have the same impact as 9/11 had around the world. We will realise what we have done to nature and post coronavirus, I hope we will not go back to our old self. We will also realise that we all are in this fight together.

Do you think the lockdown should continue?

I don’t want it but there are so many cases so I think lockdown should continue.

What do you do to keep yourself busy?

I am trying to keep myself busy. What I have realised is that one should have a routine to follow. I wake up at a decent time, do yoga for 45 minutes and go for a walk in the evening. In between, I spend time with my daughter. We do a lot of art and craft together and even cook. I am also staying vegetarian at this time. I read a tiger at a zoo got infected with the virus. So, we don’t know much about the virus yet. So, trying to stay safe.

I am watching a lot of movies and taking an online class of Martin Scorsese on an app called Master Class, which has actors, directors, cinematographers, chefs and people from different walks of life who are best in the world. I watch Martin’s class in the day and watch his film in the night to educate myself. It is a great time to upscale yourself.

Have you worked on a script during the lockdown?

I finished the script of a feature film and I’m also working on the edit of a short film called Roobaroo, which we expect to release by the end of this year.

As an artiste, what sort of contribution have you made in the fight against coronavirus?

My husband and I have contributed to PM-CARES Fund. We have also donated to the daily-wage workers’ fund of the film industry. I am very happy with what Uddhav Thackeray is doing for Maharashtra, which is so badly affected with the virus. So, I am going to contribute to CM-fund as well.

What will you recommend the readers to watch?

I just started watching Fleabag on Amazon Prime Video. Also, watch Breaking Bad. It is insane and totally binge-watch worthy. You can also watch the spin-off of Breaking Bad called Better Call Saul. I also watched Special Ops on Hotstar, which is fabulous.

What sort of films would you like to do as an actor?

I would like to do a psychological thriller and also a historical piece. I would like to play a spy.

What sort of films would you like to direct?

I like the way humans react in any context. So, human drama, slice of life and psychological are the subjects that thrill me.

Actors you want to collaborate with?

I want to work with Aamir for sure. I want to work with SRK too. He is a lovely guy. Also, Ryan Gosling. I think he is extremely talented.

