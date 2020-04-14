Tisca Chopra shares one advice to tackle lockdown: ‘It’s very important to have a routine’

Among a bouquet of hit TV shows returning to the small screen after decades, Tisca Chopra is excited for the arrival of her 2019 web show Hostages on television. The actor plays a prominent role of Dr Mira Anand in the suspense thriller which also stars Ronit Roy and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

Tisca will be seen as one of those abducted in Hostages which went on air on Star Plus on Monday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor, however, confirmed that while she would love to watch the second season for obvious reasons, she is not a part of it. “I am friends with the entire unit as I worked with them for so many months. I have been looking forward to season 2 and I think it will come out in May,” she says.

Tisca also revealed how difficult it was to shoot a portion of the show in Delhi. She said, “It was quite good while shooting in Mumbai but when we were shooting in Delhi in June, it was almost 49-50 degrees. We had a very tough time to shoot in such heat. It was true test of character to be able to shoot at that time.”

Tisca has also expressed her desire to see some of her best work make a comeback as well on TV. Enquire her more and she shares, “There are a bunch of telefilms that I have done with Irrfan Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia like Ek Shaam Ki Mulaqat and Hum Saath Saath Hain Kya? which were part of Star Bestsellers. If they show that again, it would be really wonderful.”

Unlike some of her industry colleagues, Tisca doesn’t mind being at home amid lockdown. She says, “There is enough stuff to do around the house. I have a seven-year-old daughter who is not going to school these days. We are doing a lot of stuff at home like I am cooking a little bit and editing short films. I am trying to do my yoga and meditation as well.”

Tisca has also enrolled herself for online classes to learn the ropes of film directing and reveals, “There is a feature film that I am planning to direct. Hopefully it will go on air by the end of the year.

The actor was last seen as a doctor in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newwz,which went on to make over Rs 100 crore. On the topic of new films in her kitty, the actor says, “Editing is going to get pushed a little. There are a couple of films that I am supposed to be doing but everything has to be on the backburner till we get out of this situation.”

Tisca has been making good use of her time and even gave husband Sanjay Chopra a haircut. If the actor is to give an advice on one thing one must remember to remain positive in the times of lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, she stresses on the importance of having a fixed daily routine.

She says, “I think it’s very important to have a routine at this time. If you aren’t going out, it shouldn’t mean that you do not have a routine. Otherwise, it can come as a very big blow especially to people who are living alone. I have a routine because I have a child who needs to be taken care of. It’s very important for you to get up at a fixed time, exercise, meditate and make sure that there are tasks that are needed to be done for which you never had time earlier. It can be as simple as arranging your cupboard or finish a book, this is the time to do all of that.”

