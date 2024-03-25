Titan America LLC Selected by U.S. Department of Energy to Spearhead New Innovation in Producing Cleaner and Greener Cement

First-of-its-kind deployment of innovative cement technology will substantially reduce CO2 emissions and become a model for building more sustainable infrastructure in the U.S.

TROUTVILLE, Va., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Titan America LLC today announced that its Roanoke Cement Company (RCC) business has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to begin negotiations for a $61.7 million award to support the first-of-a-kind deployment of a calcined clay production line at its Troutville facility. The project is part of the $6.3 billion Industrial Demonstrations Program, which is managed by DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED).

RCC’s selection demonstrates Titan America’s commitment to lowering emissions as part of TITAN Cement Group’s ambitious goal to deliver net-zero concrete by 2050. The technology deployed as a result of this project is expected to substantially reduce CO2 emissions for cement production and become a model for more sustainable materials for building bridges, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure nationwide.

“We are honored to be selected for this first-in-the-nation initiative in spearheading the production of reduced emissions cement, helping lead our industry toward a net-zero future through deep decarbonization technologies,” said Bill Zarkalis, President & CEO of Titan America.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to lead this transformational project that will help advance the nation’s decarbonization goals, and we look forward to partnering closely with the Department of Energy and community stakeholders to ensure this project’s success,” said Kevin Baird, President of Titan America’s Mid-Atlantic Business Unit, which includes RCC. “As part of this substantial investment in our Troutville facility, the project will also enhance our strong community partnerships, promote the growth of a highly skilled local workforce, and strengthen our environmental impact and sustainability initiatives,” concluded Baird.

“I applaud the team at Roanoke Cement Company for its selection for this groundbreaking decarbonization project, which aligns closely with federal goals for building a more sustainable future in heavy industry. This funding will support good-paying jobs and is a testament to the capability and technical expertise we have in Virginia to help address some of our greatest energy and manufacturing challenges,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner.

In addition to the funding from DOE, upon successful completion of negotiations, Titan America and RCC would provide additional investment to support the project.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Aylor, jaylor@titanamerica.com.

About Titan America LLC

Roanoke Cement Company LLC is a subsidiary of Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com), a leading building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-america-llc-selected-by-us-department-of-energy-to-spearhead-new-innovation-in-producing-cleaner-and-greener-cement-302098339.html

SOURCE Titan America LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

