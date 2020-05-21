Title of These 7 Bollywood Movies Were Changed Due to the Controversies

Controversies have never been away from Bollywood. People and Censor Board have time and again objected on its content, dialogue and even the titles of the films for various reasons. Some movies faced flak due to that, but in some cases, the movies also had to undergo the change in its title before the release.

Here are 7 movies that had to go through a title change to avoid controversies.

Haseena Parkar

Haseena Parkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. The movie was initially named as The Queen Of Mumbai: Haseena. But the poster of the movie created a lot of buzz and makers had to come up with a new title so as to make it more relatable to the people outside of Mumbai city.

Total Siyappa

This Indo-Pakistan love story was originally named as Aman Ki Aasha. However, Aman Ki Aasha is a popular social initiative started by The Jagran group of Pakistan and The Times Of India in India. And apparently, the two publications held the copyright of the term. Owing to this the film was renamed as Total Siyapaa.

Madras Cafe

Based on the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, John Abraham starrer Madras Cafe was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience. The movie was initially named as Jaffna, a place in Sri Lanka. However, naysayers claimed that the title of the film puts the place in Sri Lanka in a bad light and hence it should be changed. The makers of the film then changed the title of the film from Jaffna to Madras Cafe.

R… Rajkumar

Director Prabhudheva’s R…Rajkumar was initially named as Rambo Rajkumar, which suffered opposition from the makers of Hollywood film series Rambo as they possess the copyright of the title. This not only compelled the makers of the film to change the title of the film but also the name of the Shahid’s character in the film.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, Judgmentall Hai Kya was previously titled as Mental Hai Kya. But the title was changed after Indian Psychiatric Society termed the title “atrocious and insensitive” towards people who suffer from mental health issues.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus made the most headlines. Right from its content to characterisation to songs to costumes to the very title of the film, everything was objectionable for the fringe groups protesting against the release of the film. While Bhansali tries his best to give clarification on the content front, he could not help but change the title of the film from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

Loveyatri

The film ran into trouble when a court asked the police to register an FIR against Salman following a complaint that the title and content of the film hurt religious sentiments. Following which, Salman announced the title change from Loveratri to Loveyatri.

Source