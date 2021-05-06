TiVo BOLT OTA for Antenna – All-in-One Live TV, DVR and Streaming Apps Device



Price: $299.99

(as of May 06,2021 14:22:12 UTC – Details)





Cover City: 1TB | Style: DVR OTA (Alexa Certified) Catch live TV, like comedies, dramas, award shows, sports, locally and blackberries news, all for free broadcast, with BOLT is TiVo HD OTA antenna and one antenna (sold separately ). It’s the all-in-one live, and Recorded TV streaming device That Makes the Most of your TV experience. Access the popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and Entire Home more.2 commercial breaks with a single tap . 3 and search across channels, recordings and apps to find what you’re looking for, faster. and there’s the required subscription Because Cable TV, you Could Save More Than $ 800 over three years.1 Say goodbye to cable TV. Say hello to a better way to watch.

Access 4K Ultra HD movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more.

Save time and skip ads with a tap using SkipMode, and find shows faster or zoom through the slow stuff with QuickMode.

Speak into the TiVo VOX Remote or watch hands-free by connecting with smart home devices like Amazon Echo. Power – 12V. USB 3.0 ports – 2

Stream, download and watch shows on your mobile devices, and schedule recordings almost anywhere with the free TiVo app

TiVo service subscription is required. Options include a monthly service plan at $6.99/mo. with a 1-year commitment, an Annual service plan at $69.99/year, or an All-In service plan for $249.99.

Product Compatibility: Works with TiVo Mini and TiVo Mini VOX, TiVo DVRs; iOS and Android app for mobile viewing and management





