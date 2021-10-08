Tizeti CEO Kendall Ananyi awards scholarships to UNIBEN Electrical Engineering graduating class

Kendall Ananyi, the chief executive officer of Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet and voice service provider, has awarded a grant to the Class of 2021 of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering class at the University of Benin.

With this move, the company has reiterated its commitment to upskilling and providing professional opportunities to many Nigerian youths by paying all tuition fees for the best graduating students with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 and above.

The company will also provide internship opportunities, unique group experiences, and professional development opportunities to the top twenty students from the class that pass a remote aptitude test.

The initiative is part of the Tizeti #PayItForward Program, which supports brilliant graduating students at the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department of African universities in its area of operation with the right skills and experiences for career growth in technology, while providing Tizeti with talented young graduates for the next phase of its growth across Africa.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi said “As an alumnus of the University of Benin, I believe I have a responsibility to leave the door open and provide opportunities to students from my alma mater. Exactly 20 years ago, I was in that class having just acquired my 1st mobile phone at the launch of GSM in Nigeria, wondering what the future would hold and earnestly seeking opportunities to advance myself. With this move, we will build our front-line workforce by taking brilliant graduates with no experience and transforming them into job-ready, fully-qualified professionals in Information and Communications Technology, and provide them with scholarships and job opportunities to kickstart their careers”.

Taking advantage of Edo State’s fiber network, its youth population, and academic institutions, Tizeti launched 4G LTE broadband plans in the state, to support the digital transformation and youth empowerment drive of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“We say a big thank you to the CEO of Tizeti Network, Kendall Ananyi for giving back to the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering at a time like this. It is indeed an honour and we sincerely appreciate you. The final year students were over the moon for your handiwork upon their lives, while the 400 Level students are warming up to get experience from your organization”, said Prof (Mrs.) Patience Orukpe, head of Department, Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

In his remarks, Emmanuel Omozokpia, one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship, who is also Class Governor for the graduating class, thanked Tizeti for the good gesture and for rewarding their hard work and sleepless nights.

“We are excited to see that hard work and academic diligence is now being rewarded in Nigeria. We thank Tizeti for inspiring us to be more hardworking, and the opportunities ahead of us”, Omozokpia said.

For many countries in Africa, there is still a significant digital divide. Tizeti is addressing this digital infrastructure deficit in Africa with innovative technology, talents, and capabilities, to improve development outcomes for millions of people, with better outcomes for employment, education, family, and social life, and access to information.

