‘To all the haters’: Smriti Khanna responds to trolls who called her post-delivery images edited

TV actor Smriti Khanna, who has impressed the internet with her body transformation days after giving birth, has responded to haters who claimed her postpartum images were photoshopped. She was heavily trolled after she shared her photos a week before and after giving birth to her daughter.

Responding to the trolls, Smriti posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story and wrote, “For people who think these pics are old, you really think I will put a cot in my room even before getting pregnant?” She also shared a video showcasing her perfectly fit body and wrote, “To all the haters who think my pictures are edited.” Smriti has also posted a mirror selfie, thanking her fans.

Smriti had shared a collage of her pre and post delivery images where a flat stomach and slim body could be clearly seen. The images used in the collage were from a week before and after the delivery. She wrote alongside her post, “Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one #postpartum #postpartumtransformation #newmom #mombod.”

While several users trolled her, she also had an army of fans defending her. “M a new mom and i can really recognize its a true pic… n nothing fake in it. And yes it completely depends on the genes n how you maintain yourself during pregnancy. Congratulations.. be happy. N dont give much attention to critics,” wrote one.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Smriti had recently said in an interview, “I was panicking before the lockdown happened. Gautam, my father and brother-in-law, everyone was going out to work and I was the only one staying at home. So, I was panicking a lot at that time because they used to come back home meeting lots of people. I was reading and there was not much information about pregnant women during the Coronavirus crisis. That was causing anxiety which is not good at this time. I was trying to keep myself calm. When the lockdown happened, I was a little relieved in fact. So that way, we are in a safer environment now but still, I am thinking of what will happen after the lockdown. The best thing is you have to have faith in God. The babies are going to be super strong now to be born in this environment and also the moms. I really feel for them. I also have a few friends who are due and we keep encouraging each other.”

Earlier this month, Smriti had shared the news of arrival of her daughter with a picture and wrote, “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Several of her showbiz industry colleagues and friends showered the post with love. Dia Mirza expressed her happiness as she wrote: “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel” while actor Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna.”

Mouni Roy wrote: “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.” Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan said: “Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!!”

