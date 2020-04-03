To Safeguard Its Future, Tennis Seeks Unity. Even With the French Open

With tennis shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the game is still playing for its future as Roger Federer practices trick shots in the snow against a wall at home in Switzerland.

Wimbledon’s cancellation, its first in 75 years, made it clear when it was announced on Wednesday that the rest of the 2020 season was in danger. Disputes over finances and space on the calendar are already underway, with more turf wars looming.

Even if play does resume in July, as currently planned, a forced four-month break will mean huge losses for the majority of players, all of whom are independent contractors, and for their support staffs. Some tournaments, particularly lower-tier events, are in danger of disappearing, without insurance or, for now, any guarantee of a financial bailout.

Lower-ranked players are joining forces to petition for financial relief, and some have requested that the tours advance, at the very least, part of their guaranteed first-round money to help them through this difficult period. Wimbledon, based on its strong financial position, might even provide some direct assistance to players and other tournaments.