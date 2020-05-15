Tobey Maguire Enjoys a Bike Ride Around the Neighborhood Amid Pandemic

Fri, 15 May 2020 at 9:46 am

Tobey Maguire is getting some fresh air.

The 44-year-old Spider-Man actor was spotted riding his bike around the neighborhood on Thursday (May 14) in Los Angeles amid the ongoing global health crisis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tobey Maguire

Tobey looked fit as he got in some exercise during the sunny afternoon outing.

Last week, he was spotted enjoying a little exercise over the weekend with his girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman – one of the first times we’ve seen the couple out and about together since their vacation together in Mexico back in December.

As for events pre-lockdown, Tobey and Tatiana were most recently spotted at a charity gala at the end of 2019.

