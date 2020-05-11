Tobey Maguire & Girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman Are All Smiles on Afternoon Walk
Sun, 10 May 2020 at 8:47 pm
Tobey Maguire is enjoying a little exercise with his girlfriend!
The 44-year-old actor shared a laugh with girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman during their walk on Sunday afternoon (May 10) in Brentwood, Calif.
Tobey kept things casual in a gray T-shirt and black shorts while the 27-year-old model flaunted her toned tummy in a pink sports bra and white biker shorts for their outing.
Sunday’s outing is one of the first times we’ve seen the couple out together since their PDA-packed vacation in Mexico back in December.