Tobey Maguire & Girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman Are All Smiles on Afternoon Walk

Tobey Maguire is enjoying a little exercise with his girlfriend!

The 44-year-old actor shared a laugh with girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman during their walk on Sunday afternoon (May 10) in Brentwood, Calif.

Tobey kept things casual in a gray T-shirt and black shorts while the 27-year-old model flaunted her toned tummy in a pink sports bra and white biker shorts for their outing.

Sunday’s outing is one of the first times we’ve seen the couple out together since their PDA-packed vacation in Mexico back in December.