Today only: Score this Samsung Galaxy smartphone for just $100—that’s 70 percent off!

Let’s face it, smartphones can be really expensive, with prices upwards of $1,500. But you don’t have to pay nearly as much to get a speedy and reliable smartphone with a sharp display, crystal clear audio and a long talk time— the Samsung Galaxy A10e is just that, and today only, it’s on sale for just $100, or $236 off at HSN. That’s more than 70 percent off. But act fast and shop now, this deal expires at the end of the day.

High speed performance

This Samsung Galaxy A10e is designed for speed and zippiness with Android built-in and 2GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage. In fact, it’s also expandable up to a whopping 512GB via microSD card. Now that’s something that even the Apple iPhone can’t do.

This Samsung Galaxy A10e also features an impressive battery life up to 23 hours, a big edge-to-edge 5.83-inch HD display, so images and photos will look slick and sharp—especially with this smartphone’s eight mega-pixel rear shooter and five mega-pixel front-facing “selfie” snapper.

“Love, love, love my new Galaxy A10e,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Pictures are of great quality and it has a lot more storage. All in all, it is as smooth as butter whether surfing the web and sending text messages.”

Tracfone

Meanwhile, this smartphone is also a pre-paid phone, so rates are lower than traditional plans from carriers. In fact, Tracfone uses the networks of all of the major U.S. phone carriers, so no matter where you are in the country, you’ll get reliable and fast service with clear phone calls.

And as part of the bundle, this Samsung Galaxy A10e comes with 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts and 1,500MB of data with 365 days of service for domestic and international use from Tracfone—with no monthly fees. “Tracfone works very well for my husband as well as working anywhere that any service provider is available. I love that minutes, data and texts carry over as long as you keep service,” added a satisfied shopper.

In addition, the service even makes it easy to transfer all your contacts and data from your old phone with the Tracfone app. “Using smart switch, data from another phone quickly transferred. Tracfone activation took about 15 mins and data/texts/phone rolled over without any problems,” wrote a delighted reviewer.

Bottom line

This Samsung Galaxy A10e is a high-performance smartphone— and today you can snap it up at a super low price.

“This phone is the bomb,” shared an excited shopper. “I use it for my international long distance calls and I use it also for a second phone. It comes in handy with a lot of great features and it has a long lasting battery and a very good camera.”

And since it’s from HSN, it also comes with a bunch of fun goodies—including a colorful case, a car charger, a portable power bank with micro-USB cable and a subscription to Pandora Premium. HSN even throws in free shipping and FlexPay with three monthly installments of $33, if you don’t want to plunk down $100 at one time.

