Today show suffers another blow

Today newsreader Tracy Vo has quit the show after less than four months in the role.

Vo, who was unveiled alongside Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon as part of Nine’s new-look breakfast team earlier this year, has moved back to Perth permanently amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular presenter made the decision to return to her hometown in Perth in order to be closer to her 64-year-old father, who has a rare auto-immune disease called Morvan’s syndrome.

“Despite the fact he’s quite young, dad falls into the vulnerable category,” Vo explained to Nine.

“He has had some aches and pains last week, but doctors are keeping a good eye on him.

“If dad does get sick, WA is in lockdown and I’d have to return to Sydney and isolate for 14 days. I’d just prefer to be back in the same city as my family and keep an eye on everything.”

According to the Daily Mail , Vo took advantage of a clause in her contract that gave her the option to return to Nine News Perth within six months if she “wasn’t happy” at Today.

And as a source told the outlet, Vo “never settled in Sydney”.

“She is very family orientated, and her family is in Perth. She was living in temporary accommodation and hadn’t signed a lease, which suggests she always had Perth in the back of her mind,” the insider said.

Vo’s departure was initially touted as temporary, with Langdon addressing her absence during the show last month.

“Tracy is off the desk for a while,” Langdon told viewers on March 23.

“She’s staying at home in Perth to look after her parents during this crisis. We send her and her family our very best.”

Vo has now resumed her former role with Nine News Perth, while its understood Today bosses are still searching for her replacement.

