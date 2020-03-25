Tokyo Olympics postponed: Indian table tennis team lauds decision

The Indian national table tennis team has lauded and welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the 2020 Games by a year in an extraordinary move as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken considering the worldwide effect of the COVID-19 threat, and the safety of everyone involved with the Olympics.

India’s highest-ranked paddler, G. Sathiyan, said the postponement is the best move and that the “cancellation would have been the worst”.

READ |

Sport in the time of the coronavirus



“It’s definitely a good move. It was expected [given] the way the pandemic has destroyed so many lives, the economies, and continues to have a devastating effect on many countries. Health is the priority. It would have been a disaster if athletes would have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the Games. It is a safe move for everyone.”

“We will have to see what steps the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) takes to go about the scheduled tournaments, the ranking system (which is very crucial) and carrying out the Olympic qualifiers. There are a lot of questions that only the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and ITTF can answer. [There is] no doubt that we will now have to make changes to our plans and train differently going forward,” he added.

World no. 87 Harmeet Desai, who is currently in self-isolation in his home town in Surat, also welcomed the move. “It was the right step to take. Most athletes were eagerly waiting for the announcement. Everyone’s safety comes first and hopefully, the situation normalises throughout the world. Once that is achieved, then we can get back to thinking about the next steps. It is important for all of us to stay mentally strong and deal with the situation positively.”

WATCH |

Sanil Shetty, who was looking to get back to playing more regularly in the coming months after recovering from a shoulder injury last year, also echoed similar sentiments. “I think everyone aims for the Olympics and works really hard on it but the postponement has brought a hard time for the players. But it was also important to control this fast-spreading virus. I feel it was the best option to postpone the Games as players are not getting enough time for training.”

The Indian team was looking forward to the World Championships (originally scheduled to take place in March) and the Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok in April. But with the pandemic, a lot rests on the shoulders of the ITTF and IOA to ensure that the rankings system remains fair and there is enough time to squeeze in the qualifiers.