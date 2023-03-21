Tokyo Rebels Launches Noodleshop, a Revolutionary Platform for Freelancers and Businesses

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo Rebels, the team behind the popular NFT collection, has recently launched Noodleshop, a platform that provides a simple and secure way for vendors and businesses to transact online. With Noodleshop, users can post goods, services, or work requests and interact to fulfill their needs, all while utilizing the safety and automation of blockchain technology.

Noodleshop was created to fill a void that the Tokyo Rebels team often encountered: the need for a specific skill set for a task with nowhere to go to find it. The platform allows for vendors with verifiable skills across hundreds of different skill sets to easily connect with consumers seeking their services. The platform also offers hassle-free payments, flexible payment options, transparent communication, and arbitration services to help settle disputes when needed.

Noodleshop is operated by the underlying technology and allows consumers and vendors to interact at the lowest costs possible. Each completed transaction results in a small fee being disbursed to the project vault, which can be configured to be vendor-paid, consumer-paid, or even decreased to a lower rate by utilizing Noodleshop’s reward system. This reward system will enable users to accrue tokens for Noodleshop utility, which can be used for discounts, staking for the native token of Noodleshop, and other platform benefits.

The Tokyo Rebels team is excited to bring this revolutionary platform to the public, as it provides a much-needed service in today’s economy. The team’s goal is to create a foundational commerce system that is affordable and can be expanded in many directions.

Vendors who are interested in signing up for Noodleshop can do so now by visiting the platform’s website. The Tokyo Rebels team is committed to onboarding new vendors and creating a sustainable ecosystem for the project.

For more information about Noodleshop and Tokyo Rebels, visit their website or follow them on social media.

About Tokyo Rebels

Tokyo Rebels is a popular NFT collection featuring a dystopian and cyberpunk-themed body of work. The project’s core team, aka The Guardians, are fully doxxed:-Christopher Ruiz | Artist & Worldbuilder-Jordan Grosso Project Manager-Alex Andre Guintu Art Developer-Anthony Enders Lead Creative Writer-Jesse Crowell Chief Technology Officer-Lucas Vinzon – Lead Blockchain Engineer

About Noodleshop

Noodleshop is a platform that allows vendors to post services and consumers to interact with those posts to request services. Once an agreement is formed, both parties can sign and validate its contents, and the purchasing party can send funds or an agreed % to the escrow service for proof of funds holding. Upon work completion, the purchasing party can validate the delivery and approve the transaction, and the funds can then be automatically disbursed.

For more information, please visit the following channels:

Noodleshop Website: https://www.noodleshop.xyz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoodleshopMkt

Tokyo Rebels:

Discord: https://discord.gg/tokyorebels

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheTokyoRebels

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyorebels

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TokyoRebels/

Medium: https://medium.com/@thetokyorebels

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@thetokyorebels

Website: https://tokyorebels.io/

