Tom Brady & Gisele’s Kids Vivian, 7, & Benjamin, 10, Sing With Mom Amid Quarantine

In today’s dose of extremely wholesome content, Gisele Bündchen and her kids sang a Bruno Mars song while in Costa Rica and they look like the happiest family ever.

Did someone say family goals!? Gisele Bündchen and her kids Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 look like the happiest family ever in this clip of them singing “Count On Me” by Bruno Mars amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The adorable foursome escaped to Costa Rica with dad Tom Brady as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in the U.S. — and it seems they’re making the most of this family time! “Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW,” Gisele captioned the March 24 Instagram clip. “Life is a gift. Let’s support one another. Do you have a friend who knows how to cook? Call him. Know someone who loves to work out? Ask her to teach you some exercises. What about that friend who knows how to meditate? Why not ask for some tips? Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all. What about you guys at home? What are you all doing?” Finally she added, “Sending love and light to everyone.” We love this message so much!

In the clip, which was presumably filmed by dad, the trio sat on an outdoor lounge and harmonized to the Bruno Mars hit. The lyrics they sang totally echoed the sentiment of Gisele’s Instagram caption: “You can count on me like one two three / I’ll be there / And I know when I need it I can count on you like four three two / You’ll be there / ‘Cause that’s what friends are supposed to do, oh yeah.” The video showed the proud mom in a white tee and matching white shorts with her long ‘bronde’ tresses in beachy waves. Benjamin donned a green tee and blue shorts while little Vivian wore a purple tank top and cradled a tiny puppy in her lap while singing! At the end of the video, Benjamin embraced his mom and baby sis in a hug as he said, “I love you guys.” Aren’t they the sweetest kids ever!?

It’s unclear whether the family were planning to quarantine abroad, or if they were initially just planning a short vacation. Nevertheless, it seems they’re making the most of the tropical environment! Earlier in the week, the supermodel and her mini-me daughter were spotted enjoying a beach day together. The mother-daughter duo were photographed hand-in-hand with their toes in the sand, as they walked along the ocean on March 19. Gisele and Vivian looked could not have looked more similar as they sported swimsuits and sun-kissed beach waves. Too cute!

It comes as Tom officially announced his departure from the New England Patriots. Amid widespread speculation and reports that he was joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Super Bowl Champion made it official on March 20. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do,” he wrote on Instagram. “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”