Tom Brady was cited for working out in a closed Tampa park, mayor says
That didn’t prevent one man from trying to get an outdoor workout recently.
Park staff came across Brady while patrolling a downtown park, Castor said Monday during a joint news briefing with St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman.
“I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said.
“Our parks are closed down; and so a lot of our parks staff they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said.
“And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady … He has been cited.”
CNN has reached out to the Buccaneers for a comment from the team or Brady but has not yet heard back.