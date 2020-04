Tom Brady was cited for working out in a closed Tampa park, mayor says

That didn’t prevent one man from trying to get an outdoor workout recently.

The scofflaw was none other than new Tampa resident Tom Brady , according to Mayor Jane Castor . And, yes, the superstar quarterback was cited, she said.

Park staff came across Brady while patrolling a downtown park, Castor said Monday during a joint news briefing with St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman.

“I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said.