Tom Brady was cited for working out in a closed Tampa park, mayor says

That didn’t prevent one man from trying to get an outdoor workout recently.

The scofflaw was none other than new Tampa resident Tom Brady, according to Mayor Jane Castor. And, yes, the superstar quarterback was cited, she said.

Park staff came across Brady while patrolling a downtown park, Castor said Monday during a joint news briefing with St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman.

“I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said.

“Our parks are closed down; and so a lot of our parks staff they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said.

“And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady … He has been cited.”

The quarterback recently moved to Florida to play for the Tampa Buccaneers after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

CNN has reached out to the Buccaneers for a comment from the team or Brady but has not yet heard back.



