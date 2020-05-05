Tom Cruise Is Planning to Shoot a Movie In Space With Elon Musk

Filming might have come to a stop here on Earth because of a global pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that space is out of the question. According to an exclusive from Deadline, Tom Cruise and Elon Musk are in conversations with NASA about putting together the first narrative feature film that would at least partially be filmed in space. So whoever had those three words in a line on your bingo board, please come to the front to collect a prize.

Cruise, who is known for doing some pretty insane stunts in his films, is working with Musk’s Space X to develop the action film, which is said to be in its earliest stages. Of course, when preparing to head to space for a film shoot, NASA is also going to be involved. According to the initial reports, no studio is attached to the project and it is unfortunately, not the next installment in the Mission Impossible saga.

The 57-year old, who is lined up to star in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick and the currently planned 2021 Mission Impossible 7, headlined one of 2018’s biggest box office successes with Mission Impossible: Fallout. On set, while performing a stunt jumping from one building to another, Cruise broke his ankle and was told he may never run again… then he was on set six weeks later running. So space feels like a pretty low bar for Cruise.

Even if this space film takes a while to get off the ground (pun very much intended), rest assured that no one is better equipped to head into the unknown than Cruise.