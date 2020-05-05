Tom Cruise joins hands with Elon Musk; could become the first actor to shoot a movie in space | Bollywood Life

He has scaled skyscrapers, jumped off buildings, dangled from helicopters, crawled over bullet trains and pulled off some of the most adrenaline-pumping, jaw-dropping stunt imaginable on camera. But now, Tom Cruise may just be “boldly going where no actor has gone before (pun intended). As per latest reports, one of the biggest moviestars of all time, may be venturing into space to shoot his next action-adventure movie, and while several movies, TV shows and web series have been based beyond the realms of our planet, especially in Hollywood, never has an actually filmed a project in space. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick gets delayed; will now release on THIS date

According to Deadline, Tom Cruise has joined hands with reputed space researcher and explorer and the chief engineer/designer/founder of Space X, Elon Musk, and word is that the two are discussing plans with with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to shoot the superstar’s next film aboard an actual Space X vessel stationed beyond Earth’s stratosphere. The project is being touted as an action-adventure film. However, no Hollywood studio has yet come on board to back it. Also Read – Top Gun Maverick: Poster of Tom Cruise’s eagerly awaited sequel is the epitome of cool; trailer releases today

Cruise has an unparalleled reputation off pulling off one daredevil stunt after another for his, particularly for his Mission Impossible movie. In MI 4: Ghost Protocol, the actor scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, in MI 5: Rogue Nation, he had hung off the side of a military airplane mid-flight, while in MI 6: Fallout, he had injured his ankle while jumping off one rooftop to another, not to mention the indelible scene where he had hung off a helicopter, again mid-flight. While there are others who prefer doing their own stunts, no actor other than Jackie Chan has amassed a reputation for putting his body on the line more than Cruise has in the name of entertainment. Also Read – Farah Khan: I definitely want to make Tom Cruise dance

Well, if he pulls off the space feat, it’ll be another first for the global superstar.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.