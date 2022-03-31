Tom Cruise trains Miles Teller in high-flying ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick is (finally) almost here.

The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun picks up over 30 years after the original left off, with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) excelling as a Navy test pilot and turning down any advancements that would ground him. When Maverick begins training a new generation of pilots for an unprecedented mission, he meets Bradley (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

The two get off to a rocky start in the latest trailer, which also boasts some epic flying sequences.

Once again, we feel the need… the need for speed.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27.