What a strange time. It’s a sad time with everything going on in the world, of course, but also a strange time. It’s 2020 and Tom Cruise is thinking about going to space. While some movie stars have booked tickets for the first commercial trips to space, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber, Cruise doesn’t want to go to the great beyond for leisure reasons. No, sir, Tom Cruise wants to go to space to film a movie. What a legend.

Cruise’n in Space

Deadline reports that Cruise is collaborating with Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA on the first narrative feature film to be shot in space. It’s not for a Mission: Impossible movie. The project is unknown and it’s early days, but obviously, Cruise is dreaming big towards the scars. No other movie star would go where he boldly wants to go.

Which Tom Cruise Movie?

Again, nobody knows what movie Cruise is thinking needs to be shot in space, but maybe it’s Luna Park. Five years ago, Cruise became attached to the Doug Liman space adventure, which is about a heist in space. We’ve heard very little about the project since it was announced, but Cruise frequently collaborates with Liman. They made Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, both very good, together. Liman, like Cruise, likes to fly and push the limits too. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s a Liman project, particularly Luna Park. Pure speculation, but it’s the one big space movie Cruise has been wanting to make for years.

A Longtime Mission for Cruise

Years ago, Cruise himself admitted he’s thought about going to space for a movie. Collider asked him if he’s considered space for the Mission: Impossible franchise, to which he replied:

We’ve thought about it. It’s like, how do we do it? It’s the mechanics of getting it there. How do you build a sequence there? So, how long can we have a sequence? How do you put that into the structure of a screenplay? When you do these things, there’s so much story going on as opposed to just a cool shot. We want character and story throughout…. We have thought [space]. It’s just not there yet. But we talk about a lot of things.

What’s the Cost?

The idea of Tom Cruise and potentially a small crew of some kind going to space, how much would that possibly cost? There’s no chance it’s a cheapish endeavor to film a movie in space. Of course, maybe it’d be worth the investment. Space and Tom Cruise sound like a winning combination. Who wouldn’t want to experience Cruise’s stunts in space and IMAX? It’d be an event, possibly one of the biggest event movie moves of all time.

What’s Next for Cruise?

The actor was filming the next Mission: Impossible movie, but it was shut down due to the coronavirus. They were filming in Italy but had to stop. They’re now going to scrap the sequences in Italy. Right now, Cruise doesn’t have any official projects lined up outside of Mission, although he’s been working on a few. An Edge of Tomorrow sequel has been worked on for years. Considerable how loveable that first movie is, a return to that world is welcomed.

What we know we can’t wait to see from Cruise is him going back to pure drama. We’d gladly watch the Mission: Impossible movies until the end of time — Cruise will find a way — but American Made was a breath of fresh air. It’s great seeing Cruise stripped of all bravura and heroism. He’s just as masterful at playing the everyman, not just the hero. Remember the days of Magnolia, Jerry Maguire, and Eyes Wide Shut? We’d love to see him return to characters as broken and as human as those roles.