Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson hope their blood helps the coronavirus fight

Posted on by



“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ ” Hanks said during the podcast. “And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’ ”

“We had all of the flu-like symptoms,” he said. “My wife Rita was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature.”

Hanks joked that he’s prepared to be generous with the “Hank-ccine.”

“I’m not trying to hog it with a copyright,” he said,

The actor has a soft spot for the NPR show which he guest-hosted three years ago.

“It’s good to be back,” he told host Peter Sagal. “The source of the finest reviews of my career.”

Hanks was jokingly asked “If there is a sequel, would you consider being in Covid-20?”

“Yes I would,” the star said. “I would answer all the questions left.”



Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool