Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson hope their blood helps the coronavirus fight

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ ” Hanks said during the podcast. “And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’ ”

“We had all of the flu-like symptoms,” he said. “My wife Rita was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature.”

Hanks joked that he’s prepared to be generous with the “Hank-ccine.”

“I’m not trying to hog it with a copyright,” he said,

The actor has a soft spot for the NPR show which he guest-hosted three years ago.

“It’s good to be back,” he told host Peter Sagal. “The source of the finest reviews of my career.”

Hanks was jokingly asked “If there is a sequel, would you consider being in Covid-20?”

“Yes I would,” the star said. “I would answer all the questions left.”