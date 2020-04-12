Tom Hanks attempts an Australian accent as he discusses his COVID-19 battle

Tom Hanks reflected on his COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery in Australia last month during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

After returning home to America in late March, the 63-year-old actor did his best Australian accent as he hosted the U.S. talk show from his kitchen.

‘Ever since being diagnosed I’ve been more like America’s dad than ever before. No one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable,’ he began.

Tom continued: ‘I was diagnosed back in March with the coronavirus. I was first diagnosed down in Australia. Now the folks in Australia are fantastic in every way, but they use celsius instead of fahrenheit when they take your temperature.

‘So when they come in and they say, “You’re 36!”, which seemed very bad to me, but it turns out 36 is fine. 38 is bad. Basically, it’s how Hollywood treats female actors.’

He then imitated the accent of a Queenslander, repeating: ‘You’re 36!’

Tom later attempted another Australian accent while discussing Vegemite, a popular spread made from leftover brewers’ yeast.

He laughed: ‘I’ve got a question for Tommy Tim Tam, what’s the right proper way to get a daily dose of your Vegemite?’

As he recovered from coronavirus on the Gold Coast in March, Tom sparked a national debate after sharing a photo to Instagram of his Vegemite on toast with far too much spread.

Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced on March 11 they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

‘We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,’ Tom wrote in a social media post.

They were diagnosed on Queensland’s Gold Coast but were eventually given the all clear to fly home by doctors after being treated in hospital and told to self-isolate.