Tom Hanks Delivers Major Update 2 Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis



Earlier this month, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among the first celebrities diagnosed in this pandemic.



Two weeks later, he is offering an important update on his health.



Late on Sunday, Tom Hanks took to Twitter to deliver some good news. We could all use some of that right now.



“Hey, folks,” the beloved actor begins. “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”



“Sheltering in place works like this,” he explains. “You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone.”



“Common sense, no?” he asks.



“Going to take awhile,” Tom Hanks continues his tweet.



“But if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts,” he assures.



Tom continues: “… this, too, shall pass.”



“We can figure it out,” he concludes, signing off: “Hanx.”



Tom and Rita are both 63 years old, which puts them into the “at risk” category for COVID-19, though anyone could potentially have a severe case.



(Fortunately for them, they are rich and famous, which does not make you immune to illness but it guarantees first-rate help)



The two experienced symptoms before being tested, and then were quarantined in a Queensland hospital.



After five days of hospital quarantine, they were quarantined at their Queensland home, where they have remained since then.



“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Tom previously characterized their symptoms.



He added: “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”



This is consistent with reports of milder cases of COVID-19, which is why many people may have had it and gotten better without knowing it.



At the same time, thousands have died — approximately three deaths when compared to every 20 who make a successful recovery.



“One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” Tom Hanks previously updated.



He characterized their state of being as “No fever but the blahs.”



“Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch,” he explained.



We wish him, Rita, and the countless others all over the globe who have or will have the virus a speedy, healthy recovery.



Unfortunately, it is impossible to responsibly talk about Tom Hanks’ tweet without talking about some of the comments beneath it.



Tom is one of many famous targets of a conspiracy theory that experts refer to as “cuckoo bananas.” That’s the technical term.



Essentially, there are a group of people on the fringes of society who are a little unhinged.



They believe in a worldwide conspiracy of celebrities who torture children in order to extract a fictional drug from said children and then get high.



There’s more to it — the political slant of these conspiracy believers is decidedly pro-Trump and they also think that demons are involved.



They believe that the coronavirus (those of them who believe that it exists) is just a convenient cover to let “white hats” arrest these celebs.



It is their belief that these secret arrests are a prelude to mass arrests of all of those involved, coupled with martial law, which they welcome.



Therefore, they believe that Tom is claiming to be quarantined as a “cover” for being arrested.



These people all have worms in their brains and their unhinged beliefs are an insult to good, decent people like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.