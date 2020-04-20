Tom Hanks recounts his exhaustion and wife Rita Wilson’s nausea during coronavirus
The actor says although he didn’t have symptoms as bad as Wilson, he felt “wiped” while in isolation at a hospital in Queensland, Australia last month.
He said that his wife had such bad nausea from the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, that at times she couldn’t even walk.
“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks went on to say. “She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks … She was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”
“I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched, and then the fever started,” Wilson told Gayle King. She also discussed having a temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit and “chills like I never had before.”