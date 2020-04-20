Tom Hanks recounts his exhaustion and wife Rita Wilson’s nausea during coronavirus

The actor says although he didn’t have symptoms as bad as Wilson, he felt “wiped” while in isolation at a hospital in Queensland, Australia last month.

“I was wiped after 12 minutes [of exercising]. I laid down in my hospital bed and just slept,” Hanks told National Defense Radio Show . He recalled telling a medical professional who was treating him at the time, “‘I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn’t even get halfway through.’ And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, ‘You have COVID-19.'”

He said that his wife had such bad nausea from the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, that at times she couldn’t even walk.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks went on to say. “She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks … She was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”